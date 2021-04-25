Parts of Tamil Nadu to see thunderstorms, light rain

Over the next two days, Chennai will see partly cloudy skies and a maximum and minimum temperature of around 36ËšC and 29 ËšC.

Parts of Tamil Nadu, especially the western and the southern districts have been experiencing thunderstorms with light to moderate rain for the past few days and this is likely to continue on April 25, Sunday. Isolated places over Western Ghat districts, western districts such as Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and southern districts like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, are likely to see thunderstorms with light to moderate rain as well.

Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Meanwhile, the rest of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal areas will witness dry weather. Weather blogger Pradeep John has also observed that coastal districts may see some rainfall on Sunday.

Models indicated some action along the coastal belts today. And here we go a lone Cb cloud over Delta.



Compared to yesterday, the Thunderstorm activity will be less today. But Kerala alone will see widespread Thunderstorms and nearby TN dts can get lucky too. pic.twitter.com/esPQdkiTS7 â€” Tamil Nadu Weatherman (@praddy06) April 25, 2021

On Monday, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Western Ghat districts. On Tuesday and Wednesday, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Western Ghat districts, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi districts and interior Tamil Nadu. And on Thursday, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Western Ghat districts, interior districts and south coastal Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, on Sunday and Monday, with the relative humidity hovering between 50% and 90% over the coastal and adjoining districts, the actual air temperature may likely be perceived 4-5 degrees Celsius higher than the normal, resulting in unusual sweating.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy with a maximum and minimum temperature of around 36ËšC and 29 ËšC respectively, for the next two days.

As of Sunday morning, Pollachi in Coimbatore and Sivalogam in Kanyakumari recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall, recording four cms each. During the said period, Yelagiri in Tirupattur, Hosur in Krishnagiri, Periyar in Theni and Aliyar in Coimbatore received three cms of rainfall each.

During the week ending April 21, Tamil Nadu has received 22.1 cms rainfall as opposed to its normal level of 10 cms, which is a 121% departure from normal. However, when taking the pre-monsoon season into account, from March 1 to April 21, that state has received 19% less rainfall.