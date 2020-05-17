Parts of north Karnataka to see temperature rise to 43 deg C, public advisory issued

Rain is expected in all parts of the state including Bengaluru.

In view of high temperatures in some parts of north interior Karnataka, the Disaster Management and Meteorological Departments have asked district officials in the north-western parts of Karnataka to urge residents to avoid direct sunlight during the afternoon hours. This includes Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Gadag and Haveri districts.

According to the 4.30 pm heatwave bulletin by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperatures were above normal (3.1°C to 5°C) in isolated places in north interior Karnataka. However, there was no prevalent heatwave.

“Only Kalaburagi and surrounding districts are recording above normal temperatures. During the afternoon period, that is, between 11.30 am to 3.30 pm, the public and farmers are advised to stay indoors and not expose themselves to direct sunlight,” Bengaluru IMD Director CS Patil told TNM.

For the next three days, the IMD has issued a yellow warning, stating, “Heat is tolerable for the general public but there is a moderate health concern for vulnerable people, including infants, the elderly and people with chronic diseases.”

Officials in the know said with the lockdown, there has been no need for changing school and office timings. Only farmers and MGNREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers have been asked to discontinue work during these hours.

Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre Director Sreenivasa Reddy said that if the situation persists for more than three to four days, it will be termed as a heatwave.

“We have given scientific inputs to the Disaster Management Authority and based on that they have issued an advisory to the districts,” Sreenivasa Reddy told TNM.

But in a welcome respite, rainfall is expected across many parts of the state, including north interior regions.

The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre, in a forecast issued on Sunday afternoon, said, “Fairly widespread to widespread with light to moderate rains, thunderstorm activity and heavy rains at isolated places are likely over south interior Karnataka, coastal and Malnad districts. Isolated to scattered with light to moderate rains are likely over north interior Karnataka districts.”