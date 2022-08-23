Parts of Chennai to face water disruption and power cuts on August 23: List

The power cuts will be effected at places in George Town (East) and in Perambur, while the water supply will be disrupted in a few areas due to a damaged pipeline.

A few areas in Chennai will face disruption in water supply and power cuts on Tuesday, August 23. The power cuts will be effected at places in George Town (East) and in Perambur, while the water supply will be disrupted in a few areas due to a damaged pipeline. Here is the full list of areas where power cuts will happen:

In George Town (East): Thambuchetty street, Angappa Naicken Street, Mannady street, Sowarimuthu street, Nainiappan street, Salai Vinayagar street, Broadway, Krishnan Koil street, Adam street, Chinathambi street, Anderson street, Davidson street and surrounding areas.

In Perambur: Sembium Gandhi Nagar GNT Road, Chandra Prabhu colony, Lakshmi Amman Koil, Sembium area, Kodungaiyur area, Muthamizh Nagar area, and above all surrounding areas.

Water supply will be cut to a few areas due to a damaged pipeline in the desalination plant at Nemmeli.

Water supply to areas such as Adyar, Velachery, Sholinganallur, Palavakkam, Besant Nagar, Injambakkam, Neelankarai and Perungudi would be disrupted till 5 pm on August 23.