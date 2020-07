Parts of Chennai to face power cut on July 15: Full list of areas

The power connection will be restored before 2 pm if the maintenance work is over, Tangedco said in a release.

news Power

Parts of Chennai are set to witness a five-hour power cut on July 15. Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco) has stated that power will remain suspended between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday. The power connection will be restored before 2 pm if the maintenance work is over, Tangedco said in a release.

Here is the list of areas which are set to witness a power cut:

The areas in Avadi Poompozhil: Part of Poompozhil Nagar area, Ashok Nagar, Hari Krishna Nagar, Christ Colony, Mullai Nagar, Kiruba Nagar, Sudharsan Nagar and part of Kannadapalayam.

The areas in Avadi Kamaraj: TNHB Kanchipuram Co Operative Bank, TNHB Mosque Street, TNHB Nazarath School near areas, Patel Street, Kamaraj Nagar Main Road 9, 10 streets, Nehru Nagar and Ganapathy Koil Street

The areas in Madhavaram: CMDA Trunk Terminal, Thattankulam Road, SE Koil Street, Anna Street, Rajaji Street, Seethapathy Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Part of MRH road, GNT Road, Part of 200 feet Road, Ganapathi Siva Nagar, V S Mani Nagar, Ponniamman Medu, Prakash Nagar, Majestic Colony, Nethaji Street, Thanikachalam Nagar E and F block, PRH Road, VOC Street, Munusamy Nagar.

The areas in Mathur: Part of 1st Main Road MMDA, Edema Nagar, Kamarajar Salai, MCG Avenue, CKM Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Venkat Nagar, Aavin Quarters, Milk Colony, Bakthavachalam Nagar, Metro Water Pump House, Assis Nagar 1 to 3 streets, Ellaiamman Koil Street and Manajambakkam.

The power cut may affect those who have been working from home amid the pandemic. The lockdown that was in place in Chennai has been eased from July 6, but places where large crowds may be seen, like shopping malls, religious places, schools, colleges, hotels and hospitality services continue to remain closed.

On Monday, Chennai recorded 1,140 new cases, whereas Tamil Nadu saw 4,328 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 48,196.