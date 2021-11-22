Parts of Chennai and suburbs to see power cuts on November 24: Details

Power supply will be disrupted in a few areas in and around Chennai as the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board will be carrying out maintenance works.

A few parts of Chennai city and its suburbs will experience power cuts on Wednesday, November 24 as the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board will be carrying out maintenance works. Power supply will be disrupted in and around parts of Tambaram, Sholinganallur and Ponneri, an official release said, according to the Times of India. The power cuts are scheduled to happen between 9 am and 2 pm on November 24. Power supply will be restored after 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed on time.

According to ToI, a TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) release said that in Tambaram, power supply will be disrupted in Perumal Koil Street, Thiruchendur Nagar, Thiruthani Nagar, Pallava Garden, Perumal Nagar Park, Thoraipakkam 200 feet Road, Azhagappa Nagar, ARG Nagar, Military Quarters, Taj Flight Kitchen, BPCL, L&T and surrounding areas.

In the Sholinganallur area, power cuts will occur in Devaraj Nagar, Boopathy Nagar, Anna Street, Village High Road and parts of OMR.

In Ponneri, power cuts will be seen in Kavaraipettai, Panapakkam, Arani, Durainallur, Medur, Pulicat, Thirupalaivanam, Avoor, Mangalam and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Tuesday, November 23, the IMD has predicted that heavy rain is likely in isolated places over south Tamil Nadu, Pudukottai and the delta districts, and a yellow warning is in place. On Wednesday and Thursday, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, for which an orange warning has been issued by the IMD. A yellow warning is also in place over south interior Tamil Nadu where heavy rain is likely. The IMD has also predicted heavy rain over isolated places in Kerala and Mahe, for which a yellow alert has been issued from Monday till Thursday.

