Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) in a statement released on April 1 announced several areas under the Widia Master Unit SubStation (MUSS) would be facing intermittent power supply on April 4.

The interruptions will occur on Sunday from 7 am to 6 pm due to works which will be taken up in the MUSS.

According to the statement the intermissions will occur because of the dismantling of the current 66KV line for the construction work and erection of Leela Ventures Tower and modification works at the MUSS.

The areas that will face interruptions in power supply are:

Ramaiah Layout

Havanoor Extension

National Highway-4 (NH-4) surroundings of eighth mile

Defence colony Havnoor Extension

Muni Kondappa Layout

Muneswara Nagara Widia School and the area behind it

Part of Hesaragatta main road

Manjunatha Nagara

Harikumara Layout

Soap factory Layout

Ganapathinagara

surroundings of all the above said areas.

The BESCOM officials have requested the consumers to co-operate with them.

