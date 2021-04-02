Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) in a statement released on April 1 announced several areas under the Widia Master Unit SubStation (MUSS) would be facing intermittent power supply on April 4.
The interruptions will occur on Sunday from 7 am to 6 pm due to works which will be taken up in the MUSS.
According to the statement the intermissions will occur because of the dismantling of the current 66KV line for the construction work and erection of Leela Ventures Tower and modification works at the MUSS.
The areas that will face interruptions in power supply are:
Ramaiah Layout
Havanoor Extension
National Highway-4 (NH-4) surroundings of eighth mile
Defence colony Havnoor Extension
Muni Kondappa Layout
Muneswara Nagara Widia School and the area behind it
Part of Hesaragatta main road
Manjunatha Nagara
Harikumara Layout
Soap factory Layout
Ganapathinagara
surroundings of all the above said areas.
The BESCOM officials have requested the consumers to co-operate with them.
Read Also: Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts from March 22 to 27: Full list