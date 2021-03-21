Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts from March 22 to 27: Full list

Areas under the Khodays, RBI and St Johns substations will be affected due to upgrade and repair works.

Many areas in Bengaluru will face disruptions in power supply from March 22 to March 27, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced on Sunday. Shutdowns are expected to occur because of upgrade and repair works at the RBI, Khodays and St Johns substations in the city.

At the Khodays and RBI substations, BESCOM will undertake low tension cable and structure work, in Konanakunte, Puttenahalli and JP Nagar limits. Under St Johns substation, the works involve the conversion of high tension cable from overhead to underground.

Hereâ€™s a full list of timings of power cuts in the affected areas.

March 22

BCMC Layout, Thippasandra, Chennamma Gardens and Ganapathipura areas will face power outages from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

In BTM Layout 1st Stage, the first to fifth cross of the 20th main road will face power cuts between 10.30 am and 5.30 pm.

March 23

RBI Layout, Srinidhi Layout, Chunchagatta Village, first to fifth phase of JP Nagar, Sarakki Thota, Rose Garden, surroundings of Siddeshwara Theatre, and areas near Sindhoor Choultry will face power cuts from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

March 24

The areas that will be affected are Chunchagatta Road, Eshwar Layout, Sharadha Nagar, Shivashakti Nagar, Beerappa Garden, Chunchagatta Main Road, Doddamane Industrial Area, parts of MS Layout, Rajeev Gandhi Road, Church Road, Srinivasa Kalyana Mantapa Road and Kanakapura Main Road. These areas will face power outages between 10 am to 5.30 pm.

In BTM Layout 1st Stage, 17th main and 24th main roads will face power cuts between 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.

March 25

BCMC Layout, Thippasandra and Srinidhi Layout will have power cuts from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

The 15th main and 16th main roads of BTM Layout 1st Stage will face power cuts between 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.

March 26

SLV Hotel opposite road, Brahmin Hotel, Ganapathipura, JP Nagar 6th Phase, Sarakki Thota, Rose Garden, Siddeshwara Theatre surroundings and places Near Sindhoor Choultry will face power cuts from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

In BTM Layout 2nd Stage, the 15th and 13th main road, 10th crossroad will face power outage between 10.30 am and 5.30 pm.

March 27

Sarakki lake and the surrounding area, Jaraganahalli, Rajamma Garden, Rajeev Gandhi Road, MS Layout and GKM College surroundings will face power cuts from 10 am to 5.30 pm.