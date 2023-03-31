Parandur airport: Protests escalate after Ministerâ€™s statement on land acquisition

Residents have continued the airport project despite the government announcing three times the value of their properties and lands.

news Parandur Airport Row

School students from Parandur and neighbouring villages identified for the second airport for Chennai boycotted schools on Friday, March 31. The boycott came a day after Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, in the Assembly, indicated that the TN government would begin the land acquisition process.

On Thursday, when Sriperumbudur constituency Congress MLA, K Selvaperunthagai, demanded a Village Administrative Office (VAO) in Eganapuram, the Minister responded by saying that construction for the VAO office was not possible as lands were about to be acquired for the airport project. As no Government Order has been passed for the land acquisition in Parandur and neighbouring villages, the Ministerâ€™s response has worried the residents. To condemn his speech, 124 students accompanied by residents, conducted a foot march from the Eganapuram Panchayat Union Middle School to the Eganapuram Panchayat office. They surrounded the Panchayat office and raised slogans against the Minister.

Eganapuram Village Residents and Farmers Welfare Federation, which opposes the project, said that students will continue to participate in the protests from April 3 at a common place where protesters will hold classes for them. A statement by the federation said the students will continue classes without any disruption and they will also be provided with mid-day meals.

The residents of Parandur and 12 other villages are protesting against the proposed greenfield airport for Chennai in the Kancheepuram district. The residents have refused the government's offer of three times the value of their properties and lands. They will also mark 250 days of protest on April 2. It is to be noted that the residents adopted a resolution against the project for the fifth time on March 22. The project is presently open to bids from the consultants for the Techno-Economical report.