'Pakka Commercial' team releases poster for Gopichand's birthday

The film, directed by Maruthi, has Raashi Khanna playing the female lead.

Ahead of Tollywood actor Gopichand’s birthday on June 12, the team of his upcoming movie Pakka Commercial released a special poster featuring the actor in a classy look. The commercial entertainer is being helmed by director Maruthi, who is known for his previous hit Mahanubhavudu among others.

In the first look poster, Gopichand sports a dancing pose and appears in formal attire, with a tucked white shirt and brown pants and black shades.

Releasing the poster, director Maruthi tweeted, “Wishing Maa Macho Hero @YoursGopichand a wonderful birthday in advance. Presenting him in a new way of course in a #PakkaCommercial way. Happy to work with you. Long way to go. Happy Birthday GopiChand.”

The commercial entertainer is being bankrolled jointly by Geeta Arts and UV Creations. The movie has Raashi Khanna acting as the female lead. Earlier, it was rumored that the film is going to have Sai Pallavi as the female lead, however, the plan seems to have been dropped. Sai Pallavi is currently awaiting the release of her two films, Virata Parvam and Love Story, which were postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Gopichand's Seeti Maarr, a sports drama revolving on kabaddi is ready for release. The movie has Tammannaah Bhatia as the female lead. Both the leads will be seen as coaches of kabaddi teams. The action-packed entertainer is directed by Sampath Nandi, who is known for his last release, Bengal Tiger. Though Seeti Maar was scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, it was postponed due to the pandemic. As of now, the teaser, presenting Gopichand in a fierce look as the sports coach, has been released.

Gopichand, who rose to fame through his antagonist roles in movies like Varsham and Nijam, later went on to play the hero in several movies.

