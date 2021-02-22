Watch: Teaser of Gopichand and Tamannaah starrer ‘Seetimaarr’ is here

Gopichand and Tamannaah will be seen as kabaddi coaches in the upcoming sports drama, set to release on April 2.

Flix Tollywood

The teaser of Gopichand and Tamannaah’s upcoming Telugu movie Seetimaarr was released on Monday. The teaser of this sports-drama promises an action-packed experience. While sharing the teaser of the film, director Sampath Nandi wrote, “Waited so longggg to show you this..our sweat, blood n hardwork!! Need all your love.”

The film stars Tamannaah and Gopichand in the lead roles, and is set to release on April 2. Actor Gopichand will be seen as the coach of the Andhra Pradesh kabaddi team in the movie, whereas Tamannaah will be essaying the role of Jwala Reddy, the coach of the Telangana kabaddi team. Actor Digangana Suryavanshi is likely to play the role of a reporter.

Watch the teaser of Seetimaarr here:

Seetimaarr also stars Bhumika Chawla and Rohit Pathak in crucial roles. The supporting cast includes Rao Ramesh, Rehaman, Posani Krishna Murali and Tarun Arora. The film is produced under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with Mani Sharma composing the soundtrack and background score for the movie.

According to reports, the makers of Seetimaarr shot a few sequences in Hyderabad and Jaisalmer. The crew is likely to wrap up shooting for the film in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, actor Tamannaah will be seen as the lead role in the upcoming Telugu remake of Love Mocktail. She will also appear in the Telugu version of Bollywood’s Andhadhun, where she will reprise Tabu’s role. The 31-year-old actor will be essaying the role of Harika in her upcoming movie F3: Fun and Frustration, which is a sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration. She has also been roped in to work on the web series November Story which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tamannaah’s Seetimaarr co-star Gopichand is all set to collaborate with director Maruthi for the upcoming movie Pakka Commercial.