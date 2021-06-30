Paid COVID-19 vaccination drive to be held at Kochi’s Infopark on July 2

Apart from people working in Infopark and their families, people working in companies around Kakkanad in Ernakulam, Kerala, can also register and get vaccinated at the drive.

Progressive Techies, an association of IT employees in Kerala, with the managing authorities of the Infopark in Kochi, is holding a COVID-19 vaccination drive at the Infopark campus on July 2. Though the paid vaccination drive is primarily aimed at the employees of the Infopark and their families, people working in companies around Kakkanad in Ernakulam can also register and take part in the drive, said representatives of Progressive Techies.

The vaccination drive is also being held in association with the Technopark Employees Co-operative Society and Kochi Infrastructure Co-operative Society. The vaccine, Covishield, costing Rs 780, will be administered at ‘Athulya’ in Infopark. The vaccination drive will start at 9 am on July 2.

Infopark, located at Kakkanad in Ernakulam district, is one of the largest IT parks in Kerala with over 50,000 employees. “At present, about 3,000 employees only work from the offices. The rest of the employees are working from home. Though work from home is suitable for some firms, the majority of the companies and employees are finding it difficult. We hope that after the vaccination drive, more employees will be able to get back to the office,” Anish Panthalani, President of the Progressive Techies, told TNM.

Primarily the vaccination drive is being held for the employees and their families, however, we would also be accommodating others who work in the region, outside Infopark, he added. Those wishing to register for the vaccination drive can contact the Progressive Techies: 97 444 99661. There will not be spot registration, the organisers added. People can register for the vaccination drive till July 1.

Progressive Techies is one of a few associations of IT employees in Kerala, which work proactively for the welfare of the employees in the state. Last year, Progressive Techies had written to Kerala Chief Minister, highlighting the lack of proper public transport and road to the Infopark.

