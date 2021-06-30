After 53 days, Kochi Metro to resume service from July 1

KMRL has urged all passengers to strictly comply with COVID-19 safety protocols by wearing face masks, using sanitisers and, wherever possible, the Kochi1 smart card for contactless commuting.

The Kochi Metro will resume its services on July 1, after being shut for the past 53 days due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. Strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocol, the metro will ply from 8 am to 8 pm in the coming days, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) said in a statement. During the peak hours, which are generally from 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm, trains will service with a headway of 10 minutes; and 15 minutes during the non-peak hours. KMRL also added that depending on the number of passengers, the frequency of the trains will be increased or decreased.

“We had been receiving regular inquiries via calls and emails regarding the resumption of services. Disruption of metro services during the lockdown had an unprecedented impact on the daily lives of the commuters who had been depending on the metro. Resumption of services will bring a big relief to such commuters,” KMRL said in the statement.

KMRL has urged all passengers to strictly comply with COVID-19 safety protocols. All passengers should mandatorily wear face masks, should use sanitisers provided at the entrance of stations, and try to maximise use of Kochi1 smart card for contactless commuting, it said. KMRL further added that all commuters should install the Arogya Setu app, carry minimum luggage to make the security checking process hassle-free. Passengers will be allowed to sit only in every alternate seat inside the trains, to ensure physical distancing.

Meanwhile, measures are also in place inside the metro premises to ensure COVID-19 protocol. All the metro stations have been sanitised and cleaned. Thermal cameras have been installed at major stations in order to check the body temperature of the passengers, this is in addition to the thermal scanners installed in all the stations. Notably, the temperature inside the trains will be maintained at 26 degrees Celsius.

At the end of each trip, trains will be cleaned. Areas have been marked at the ticketing counters, seats and platforms to ensure physical distrancing. Waiting time for trains at the metro stations has been increased from 20 seconds to 25 seconds to ensure there is no rush of passengers, KMRL also added.

