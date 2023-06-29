Pa Ranjith calls assassination attempt against Chandrashekhar Azad ‘caste crime’

The Bhim Army chief was shot by unidentified persons in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh on the evening of June 28.

Condemning the assassination attempt of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, Director Pa Ranjith said that the incident was a testimony of the failure of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Azad is also the president of Azad Samaj Party. Ranjith who has directed films like Kaala and Kabali said that the murder attempt on Azad was an act of “casteist crime.” He sought Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to conduct a detailed probe of the incident and arrest the assailants.

“Opening fire on Azad in broad daylight is an act of casteist crime. As an Ambedkarite, Azad has been raising his voice against caste injustice in the nation, particularly Uttar Pradesh - a state largely populated by Dalits. As a Dalit Political figure, Azad being exposed to bullets exposes the underlying issue of rampant casteism and failure of law and order in the state. The CM of UP (@CMOfficeUP) must probe with utmost priority and police officials (@UPpolice) must conduct an effective investigation. I demand the arrest of caste fanatic gun men and wish my brother Azad (@BhimArmyChief) a speedy recovery.

Condemnations against assassination attempts on Chandrashekhar Azad



Azad was shot by unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, June 28 evening in Saharanpur. Fortunately, the Bhim Army chief did not suffer serious injuries in the firing. At present he is availing treatment in a hospital in Saharanpur. He is likely to be discharged on Friday.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, had also condemned the murderous attack on Azad. Stalin said that the incident exposed the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. He wrote, “Wishing Chandrashekhar Azad a speedy recovery and demand that the culprits who are responsible for this cowardly attack should be punished.”

The Saharanpur police have seized the white Swift Dzire car that was allegedly used by assailants. The car bears a registration number of Haryana and belongs to one Vikas Kumar. Four persons have been detained and are being questioned about the incident.

Appealing to his supporters to maintain peace, the Bhim Army chief in a video message said that he will fight the battle legally and constitutionally.