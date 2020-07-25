Overcharged by Bengaluru hospitals, COVID-19 patients to be refunded Rs 24 lakh

The issue came to light after IPS officer D Roopa tweeted about the development.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

A total of 22 COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru will be refunded the fees they were charged by private hospitals in excess of the rates fixed by the Karnataka government. The total amount for the 22 patients amounted to Rs 24 lakh.

This development came to light after senior IPS officer D Roopa tweeted about it. D Roopa was given the charge, along with IAS officer Harsh Gupta, of enforcing state government rates for COVID-19 treatment when patients are referred by government authorities.

In two tweets, D Roopa wrote, “My team, with enforcement minded Harsh Gupta IAS, has ensured that government rates are followed by hospitals. Painstakingly, nodal officer Ashok Gowda, AEE, has collected details of 22 patients overcharged. Their bank account number is taken. Amount of Rs 24 lakh, as in pic, will be remitted back to patients.” (sic)

She added, “Thanks to the hospital team too who cooperated in following government orders without resisting. We can't do without the cooperation and support of hospital staff and management.”

It may be recalled that Chief Secretary Vijaya Bhaskar had formed seven teams, each led by one IPS and one IAS officer, to reign in private hospitals after allegations of overcharging patients came to light. The team, which D Roopa was a part of, was overseeing three hospitals in West Bengaluru— BGS Global Institute of Medical Science and Hospital in Kengeri, Rajarajeshwari Hospital on Mysore Road and SSNMC Super Speciality Hospital in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. These teams have two other government officials working in Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and one contractual Health Department staff member.

A source in the state government involved in the pandemic management confirmed that this is the first action taken by any of the seven teams that have been formed for this purpose. The source added that while the team has been formed to ensure that government rates are complied with, both the chiefs of the state IAS and IPS were more concerned about availability of beds.