Over 6,500 live turtles seized at Trichy International Airport, two people arrested

Based on a tip-off, airport officials intercepted two passengers at the airport exit gate and found several small-sized turtles hidden in their luggage.

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AUI) seized 6,850 live red-eared sliders, a turtle species, on Friday, June 23, from the Trichy International Airport. The AUI officials arrested two persons who arrived from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia in connection with the smuggling.

An official who spoke to the media said that they acted on an intelligence tip-off and intercepted two passengers at the airport exit gate. When the officials checked their luggage, they found many small-sized turtles hidden in small boxes inside the suitcases of both passengers. Apart from the turtles, foreign currency worth Rs 57,441 was also recovered from one of the passengers.

According to reports, the passengers were attempting to smuggle the wild turtles that were caught live, into the country without valid documents or licences required to carry wildlife in India. The process to send the turtles back has been initiated.

On specific intelligence, officers of Customs (AIU) Trichy Airport seized 6850 nos of Red-eared slider (a species of turtle) concealed by 02 passenger that arrived from Kuala Lumper to Trichy on 23.06.2023 by Air Asia flight AK 29@cbic_india pic.twitter.com/khZrHcEdhT June 23, 2023

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and the arrested persons will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate.

Red-eared turtles are a popular pet turtle species. They belong to the Least Concern category on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.