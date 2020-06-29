Over 37,000 active COVID-19 cases in TN, 62 deaths on June 29

This includes 11 persons who have succumbed to the virus on Monday without any comorbidities.

Tamil Nadu reported a spike in its COVID-19 numbers on Monday, inching close to the 4,000 per day mark, with 3,949 new COVID-19 cases; 108 from outside the state. Sixty two COVID-19 deaths on Monday have taken the total number of deaths in the state to 1,141.

Mondayâ€™s deaths include 11 persons who have succumbed to the disease without any comorbidities. The youngest death reported on Monday is a 13-year-old from Pudukottai who had dermatomyositis, an autoimmune disease that affects the skin and muscles. The patient was referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital from a private hospital in the district, where he succumbed to viral pneumonia on June 27.

Two of the deaths without any comorbidities were patients who were brought dead to the hospital in Chennai â€“ a 39-year-old man and a 42-year-old man â€“ taken to Government Royapettah Hospital on June 27.

Chennai reported 2,167 new cases on Monday, followed by Madurai with 290 new COVID-19 cases.

As of June 29, there are 37,331 patients undergoing treatment in the state, 21,681 from the city of Chennai. Second in line with the most number of active COVID-19 cases is Chennaiâ€™s neighbour Chengalpattu with 2,504 active COVID-19 cases. Maduraiâ€™s numbers have been steadily increasing over the past couple of weeks and the district now stands third with 1,664 active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 47,749 persons have been discharged in Tamil Nadu so far. This is just over 55% of the total number of cases in the state, which is 86,224.

So far, 10,86,569 persons have been tested by the state. The number of cases in the state includes 3,385 persons who entered the state from outside. A total of 4,225 children below the age of 12 have tested positive for coronavirus.