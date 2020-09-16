Over 3700 senior citizens have succumbed to COVID-19 in Karnataka

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka reported among the 60+ group is more than the deaths reported in all other age groups

Senior citizens in Karnataka have been the most susceptible to COVID-19 with over 3700 dead. According to official data, as of Tuesday, the case fatality rate (CFR) among COVID-19 patients of 60+ age group is 6.1%, nearly double that of those between the age group of 51-60, which stands at 2.9%. Overall, however, Karnatakaâ€™s case fatality rate across all age groups is 1.6% - less than the national average. CFR is the measure of the number of deaths per 100 positive cases.

The CFR is much lower at 1.3% for the age group of 41-50 years and 0.5% for the age bracket of 31-40 years. The CFR for the age brackets of 0-10 years, 11-20 years and 21-30 years are 0.2%,0.1% and 0.1% respectively. While the first case of coronavirus infection was detected in the state on March 8, the first COVID-19 death was reported on March 12 from Kalaburagi, incidentally the first in the country too. Since, then till Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 deaths reported in the state stands at 7841.

Data also showed that the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state among the 60+ group (3791) is more than the combined fatalities across all other age groups between 0-60 years at 3693 as of Tuesday. Incidentally, the 60+ age group patients constitute only 13% (62,33,000) of the total 47,5,265 cumulative coronavirus patients in the state till date.

As per the state COVID-19 War Room report, the CFR in the state is improving with the state recording a CFR of 1.3% in the last seven days ending Tuesday, while the same for the last 15 days ending Tuesday was at 1.4%.

Similarly, the CFR for the 60+ age group has also seen an improvement by 1% over the last month. The CFR at the end of August 15 for the 60+ age group was at 7.1% with a total of 1831 deaths reported among 25,482 patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus.