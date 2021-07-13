Over 23.5 lakh people in Hyderabad have got first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As on July 13, Hyderabad has a total of 142 vaccination centres, out of which 70 are government centres and 68 are private centres.

Hyderabad has administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination to more than 50% of its population. The city has so far vaccinated 23,51,672 people with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, July 13, 2021. If one goes by the Census of 2011, the city has a population of 70,23,668, which means 33.48% of the population have so far been administered the first dose. A recent data set, Harvard Dataverse 2020 population estimates, has estimated the 2021 population of Hyderabad to be 44,78,805. If one was to take this data into consideration, then Hyderabad has vaccinated 52.26% of its population.

If the same data set is further considered, another district which has managed to vaccinate more than 50% of people is the Medchal Malkajgiri district. The district has vaccinated 56.49% of its eligible population. Rangareddy district follows with 42.22% of its population vaccinated. Warangal Urban and Karimnagar are the next two districts that follow in the list with 37.97% and 33.05% respectively. Narayanpet and Vikarabad fared the lowest in terms of number of vaccinations carried out with only 8.3 and 9.02% of the people being vaccinated respectively. Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Adilabad and Warangal Rural have also reported low vaccination figures. Nearly 19 districts have recorded less than 20% of its population as vaccinated.

The analysis was done using the population from each of the districts using the Harvard Dataverse 2020 population estimates. The data was analysed alongside the district-wise vaccination data collected from the CoWin Dashboard.

As on July 13, Hyderabad has a total of 142 vaccination centres, out of which 70 are government centres and 68 are private centres. In Hyderabad, out of the total of around 23.5 lakh who have been administered the vaccine, 56% of the total are men while only around 44% of those who have taken the vaccine are women.

Interestingly, a whopping 71% of the people in Hyderabad have taken Covishield vaccine while around 28% people have taken the Covaxin vaccine. Only a miniscule percentage of people had taken Sputnik V in Hyderabad. This is because there was a short supply of Covaxin in between and Sputnik V was only recently made available for people.



