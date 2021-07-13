Hyderabad man’s quick-thinking saves four lives trapped in burning car

It was a miraculous escape for a woman and her three children when they were rescued from a car that caught fire in Hyderabad.

It was a regular Tuesday morning for Hyderabad resident G Ravi, who was travelling on Hyderabad's PVNR Express highway when suddenly he saw a car on fire on the side of the road. As he passed the burning car, Ravi realised there were people trapped inside. Without thinking twice, Ravi rushed to help. Ravi's timely intervention saved the lives of a woman and her three children, including a two-month-old baby.

The incident took place at Attapur on PVNR Expressway in Rajendranagar limits of Hyderabad. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjay Kumar, it was a “scratch-free rescue" by Ravi. G Ravi leapt out of his own car, jumped across the road, and broke open the burning car’s windows. He pulled the woman and her children out to safety. As the car got engulfed in fire, all the four passengers travelling inside were rescued, without even a single injury.

Speaking to TNM, K Kanakaiah, Inspector of Police, Rajendranagar, said, "The woman, Shailaja, was heading to a hospital in Jubilee Hills from Shamshabad with her children when suddenly the car caught on fire, seemingly due to some technical fault in the engine."

The incident created panic in the area, as Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan's convoy was expected to pass through the stretch around the same time. Police officials and fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire before clearing the way for traffic. The Governor's convoy passed through the same route without any interruption.

“All the four people in the car are safe, thanks to a timely intervention by youngster Ravi. The woman is still in shock. Rajendranagar police are looking into the case; we will gather more information and a case will be registered accordingly," ACP Sanjay Kumar told TNM.

The police, as well as commuters, have appreciated youngster Ravi for his brave efforts which saved four lives.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, G Ravi said that he was taking his employer to Shadnagar when he noticed the car in flames. "I am yet to believe that I rescued them. While crossing to the other side of the road, I injured a toe, but I didn’t pay attention to that,” he said.