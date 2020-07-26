Over 2 lakh students apply for arts, science colleges in Tamil Nadu within days

Students applying for arts and science courses in Tamil Nadu can upload certificates from August 1 to August 10.

The Tamil Nadu government started issuing application forms for arts and science colleges on July 20. For the first time, the government has decided to completely switch to online applications due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

According to a press release issued by the state government, on July 21 over 1,00,000 students applied for various courses at colleges across Tamil Nadu. On July 22, around 53,342 students applied and on June 23, around 34,924 students applied for various colleges in Tamil Nadu. On July 24, about 20,351 students applied for arts and science colleges in the state.

So far, 2,09,237 students have applied for various arts and science courses, of which 1,27,975 students paid the application fees. Students can apply for arts and science admissions till July 31.

The government has postponed the deadline for uploading original certificates. Higher secondary schools have started issuing mark sheets from Saturday (July 25).

As a result, students demanded the government extend the time period for uploading original marksheets and certificates.

Accepting the demand, the government postponed the process to August 1. As per the earlier announcement, the students were to upload their original marksheets between July 25 and August 5. However, as per the new schedule, the students can upload certificates from August 1 to August 10.

Queries received by help desk

The government has set up a helpline to support students applying for admissions. Students who have queries can clear their doubts by contacting the phone numbers mentioned on the Tamil Nadu government's arts and science colleges admissions website.

One of the professors handling the help desk said, “The students have been calling and asking a few queries. The students can login and register for even five colleges at a time, but the students apply for one college and click complete. This is a mistake done by many students and we have been asked for help. So, we tell the students that they should create a new ID and password and apply afresh for the remaining colleges. Hence, students should keep in mind that they can apply for more than one college at a time.”

The students also make mistakes while entering their marks or registration numbers, the professor said. “Even if the students upload wrong information for a column, they need not worry. The students can rectify the error during the certificate verification process,” said the professor. However, the government is yet to make an announcement on the certificate verification process.

The professor said a few students asked about courses available at certain colleges. “However, we guided them to refer to the college website or talk to the officials of the college,” said the professor.

Students can apply for colleges through the website www.tngasa.in.