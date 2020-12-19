Over 2 crore white card holders in TN to receive Rs 2,500 Pongal dole-out: TN CM

The Chief Minister also said that tokens will be issued and distribution of Pongal cash will begin from January 4.

news Pongal dole

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced Pongal cash dole of Rs 2,500 for all white ration cardholders in the state from January 4. Over 2 crore ration cardholders will benefit from the cash price along with sugar, rice and sugarcane, he said.

In Erupally of Salem district, where the Chief Minister kicked off AIADMK’s campaign for the 2021 assembly elections, he said, “The festival of Tamil people, Pongal is going to arrive. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and cyclone, people are severely affected with job losses. In this scenario, Tamil Nadu government will facilitate Pongal celebration with all white ration cardholders receiving a dole of Rs 2,500.”

The scheme will benefit 2.06 crore ration card holders from January 4, he said. “The authorities will issue tokens at the households for distributing the dole at ration shops. The public can go to the public distribution centres on the given date and get the products,” he added.

The Chief Minister said, “From being an MLA of this constituency, I have become a Chief Minister so I request you to continue providing your affection.”

However, DMK MLA and former Mayor Ma Subramanian opposed the move. He said, “It is condemnable for the government to provide Rs 2,500 dole. Even if the AIADMK gives Rs 25,000 it will not achieve its goal (to win the elections). It is clear from the announcement that the AIADMK is using the state’s fund for political benefits.”

Palaniswami made the announcement hours after kickstarting the election campaign of AIADMK party in Edappadi of Salem district. During the campaign, the Chief Minister said, “DMK leader Kanimozhi started her campaigning from Edappadi constituency. Edappadi was the ekku kottai (impenetrable fort) of DMK. But from 1977, during the days of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, Edappadi became a fort that DMK could not win. DMK could not win here for the past 43 years.”

“DMK starting the campaign in Edappadi will only be a day dream and it will be successful,” he said.