Over 1200 booked in TN for violating lockdown rules on day one

As on Wednesday night, Tamil Nadu has reported 26 positive cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Tamil Nadu police have booked 1274 people in a day across the state for various violations around the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus.

According to a press statement issued by the police, 1252 persons have been booked on Wednesday for violating the prohibitory orders under section 144 in force in the state. FIRs have been registered against 16 persons for spreading rumours about coronavirus. The police have also booked six persons in Tamil Nadu for violating quarantine norms.

Tamil Nadu had announced a state-wide lockdown till March 31 in which district borders were closed for vehicular movement. Only vehicles carrying essential commodities like milk, gas cylinders, vegetables and groceries were allowed to move across districts during the lockdown. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced a nationwide lockdown for three weeks, in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the country. Following this, the government of Tamil Nadu ordered severe restrictions like shutting down tea shops until further orders and banning food delivery apps like Swiggy, Zomato etc from operating.

As of Wednesday night, Tamil Nadu has reported 26 positive cases of COVID-19, of which one patient has been discharged after recovery and one patient died. Tamil Nadu has placed 15492 passengers under home quarantine for 28 days, 104 passengers without symptoms are under quarantine in facilities set up near the airports in the state. Meanwhile, 211 passengers have been placed under isolation in hospitals. The government has also taken 890 samples from passengers for testing of which 757 have tested negative and 110 samples are in process.

Tamil Nadu’s Health Secretary had also appealed to the people to follow social distancing while stepping out to buy groceries. In a tweet, Beela Rajesh urged people to go out alone to purchase essentials. “Request all to go alone for purchasing essential commodities. If absolutely necessary 1 adult and 1 child maximum can be allowed,” the tweet read.