Over 100 new COVID-19 cases in Madurai, TN recovery rate stands at 55%

Tamil Nadu presently has 27,178 active COVID-19 cases of which 18,372 are in its capital city of Chennai.

Reporting its highest-ever single day spike, Tamil Nadu registered 2,710 new COVID-19 cases on June 22. The state presently has 27,178 active COVID-19 cases of which 18,372 are in its capital city of Chennai.

The state has a recovery rate of 55%, with 34,112 persons being discharged so far. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate of the country is around the same at 55.77%.

While Chennai has reported 1,487 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, staying at the top spot in the state, quite a few other districts have reported over 100 fresh infections. This includes Chengalpattu with 126, Madurai with 153, Tiruvallur with 120, Thiruvannamalai with 130 new COVID-19 cases. Fifty-eight of the total COVID-19 cases recorded on Monday are cases imported from outside the state.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Minister of Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar said that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has dropped from 6-7 days in April and May to 15-16 days. “The doubling rate has come down. This shows that we are on the right path,” he said.

So far, 794 persons have died due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. The number of fatalities reported on Monday is 37 and this includes two persons with no comorbidities. Most of the death reported are those who died between June 20 and June 22. Two cases of patients who passed away on June 18 and June 19 have also been added to Monday’s record.

The two deaths with no comorbidities have been recorded at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. They are 41 and 48-year-old men from Chennai and Kancheepuram respectively. While the 41-year-old patient tested positive on June 12, the other was undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 10.

Tamil Nadu has tested 9.19 lakh samples as on date, 26,592 just on June 22. The state has 87 testing centres that include 46 government institutions and 41 private institutions.