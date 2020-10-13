Osmania University postpones exams as Hyderabad witnesses heavy rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Telangana for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Osmania University in Hyderabad has postponed the examinations scheduled for Wednesday, October 14, and Thursday, October 15, owing to the heavy rains predicted in the city. In a statement, the university stated that examinations scheduled from October 16, Friday, will be conducted as per the timetable.

“All the examinations under the jurisdiction of Osmania University Scheduled tomorrow and day after tomorrow i. e., on 14th and 15th are postponed due to torrential rains. Examinations from 16th October will be conducted as per the timetable. Schedule of postponed examinations will be informed shortly,” the University said in a statement.

Hyderabad has been witnessing heavy rains owing to the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which has crossed over East Godavari, resulting in very heavy rainfall in Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Tuesday and Wednesday and said that the rain may lead to waterlogging, uprooted trees and electric poles and traffic congestion. Disruption in the power supply is also likely in some places. Authorities have advised restricted movement.

As per information released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on October 12, the state has received an average rainfall of 13.4 mm, which is several times more than the normal state average of 3.7 mm. Medak, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Siddipet, Sangareddy and Jogulamba Gadwal are the districts in the state that received heavy rainfall (between 64.5-115.5mm). Medak district's Ramayampet Mandal received 85.1mm rainfall, which was the highest in the state.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has stationed monsoon emergency teams at vulnerable locations. They have also set up a monsoon control room at the GHMC head office to address complaints and to coordinate with various emergency teams. 19 officers have been allotted monsoon special duties in the control room that will start functioning from Tuesday.

