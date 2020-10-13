Andhra and Telangana receive very heavy rainfall, on high alert

Control rooms have been set up in both the states to address complaints of citizens and to coordinate with emergency teams.

news Rains

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal which crossed the coast over East Godavari has resulted in very heavy rainfall in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Tuesday and Wednesday and said that some of the impact of the rains would be water logging, uprooted trees and electric poles and traffic congestion. Disruption in power supply is also likely in some places. Authorities have advised restricted movement.

Telangana

As per information released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on October 12, the state has received an average rainfall of 13.4 mm, which is several times more than the normal state average of 3.7 mm. Medak, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Siddipet, Sangareddy and Jogulamba Gadwal are the districts in the state that received heavy rainfall (between 64.5-115.5mm). Medak district's Ramayampet Mandal received 85.1mm rainfall, which was the highest in the state.

GHMC On High Alert

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has stationed monsoon emergency teams at vulnerable locations. They have also set up a monsoon control room at the GHMC head office to address complaints and to coordinate with various emergency teams. 19 officers have been allotted monsoon special duties in the control room that will start functioning from Tuesday.

The GHMC has instructed officials to identify shelters to shift affected people in case of emergency. It has asked officials to ensure the availability of transport facilities to evacuate people from possible inundation.

According to data released by the GHMC, as on 2 pm on Tuesday, the GHMC has received a total of 1,502 complaints so far between October 9 and October 13. These complaints were received through various GHMC platforms. A majority of these complaints are regarding drainage overflow and water logging. The other complaints were about issues like open manhole, building or wall collapse, fallen trees and inundated potholes.

Andhra Pradesh

Not only Telangana, Andhra Pradesh has also received excess rainfall compared to usual.

The state has received 819 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 651.8 mm as on October 13, a deviation of 25.7%. 10 out of 13 districts have received excess rainfall. While Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam received normal rainfall, Srikakulam is the only district to have received deficit rainfall.

East Godavari’s Injaram received 243 mm and is the place that received the highest rainfall in the state. As of Tuesday, all major reservoirs in the state are brimming with water. Three NDRF teams have been positioned at Visakhapatnam and they will be at the disposal of the District Collector. 900 families have been evacuated in total, which consists of around 3,700 persons. Seven relief camps have been opened by authorities.

So far, 3 people have lost their lives in two unrelated incidents. Two people died in a wall collapse in Munagada mandal and one person died due to drowning in Varaha river in Cheedikada mandal. 25 houses have been damaged in the state and crop loss has also been reported. Around 163 km of road have been damaged due to the heavy rains.

All District Collectors have been instructed to open a 24X7 control room at the collectorate to monitor the rains. They have also been asked to stock medicines, food and other basics in case of an emergency situation.

IMD forecast

IMD has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall almost in all the districts across the state including Peddapalli, Siddipet, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Suryapet. It also warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the remaining districts of Telangana.

“The deep depression over north coastal Andhra Pradesh moved further north-westwards with a speed of 19 kmph during the past six hours, weakened into a depression and lay centred at 11.30 am on October 13 over Telangana, about 140 km east-southeast of Khammam and 90 km west-northwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours," said an IMD release.

ssed the coast over East Godavari has resulted in very heavy rainfall in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Telangana

As per information released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on October 12, the state has received an average rainfall of 13.4 mm, which is several times more than the normal state average of 3.7 mm.

Medak, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Siddipet, Sangareddy and Jogulamba Gadwal are the districts in the state that received heavy rainfall between 64.5-115.5mm.

Medak district's Ramayampet Mandal received 85.1mm rainfall which is the highest in the state.

GHMC On High Alert

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has stationed monsoon emergency teams at vulnerable locations. They have also set up a monsoon control room at the GHMC head office to address complaints and to coordinate with the various emergency teams. 19 officers have been allotted monsoon special duties in the control room that will start functioning today.

The GHMC has instructed the officials to identify shelters to shift affected in case of emergencies. GHMC asked the officials to ensure the availability of transport facilities to evacuate the population from possible inundation.

According to data released by the GHMC, as on 2 pm on Tuesday, the GHMC has received a total of 1502 complaints so far between October 9 and October 13. These complaints were received on the various GHMC platforms. A majority of these complaints are regarding drainage over flow and water logging. The other complaints were about issues like open manhole, building or wall collapse, fallen trees and inundated potholes.

IMD forecast

The Indian meteorological department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. IMD has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall almost in all the districts across the state. Peddapalli, Siddipet, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Suryapet are some of the districts. It also warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the remaining districts of Telangana.

IMD says some of the impact of the rains would be water logging, uprooted trees and electric poles, traffic congestion. Disruption in power supply is also likely in some places. They have advised restricted movement.

“The Deep Depression over north coastal Andhra Pradesh moved further west- north westwards with a speed of 19 kmph during past 06 hours, weakened into a Depression and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 13th October, 2020, over Telangana, near latitude 17.3°N and longitude 81.5°E, about 140 km east-southeast of Khammam (Telangana) and 90 km west-northwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and weaken into a well-marked low Pressure area during next 12 hours”, said an IMD release.

Andhra Pradesh

Not only Telangana, Andhra Pradesh has also received excess rainfall compared to the normal.

The state has received 819mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 651.8 mm as on 13.10.2020 with a deviation of 25.7 % excess rainfall

10 out of 13 districts have received excess rainfall. While Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam received normal rainfall, Srikakulam is the only district to have received deficit rainfall.

East Godavari’s Injaram received 243 mm and is the place that received the highest rainfall in the state. AS on today, all major reservoirs in the state are brimming with water.

Three NDRF teams have been positioned at Visakhapatnam nd they will be at the disposal of the District Collector. 900 families have been evacuated in total which consists of around 3700 persons. 7 relief camps have been opened.

So far, 3 people have lost their lives in two unrelated incidents. 2 died in a wall collapse in Munagada mandal and one person died due to drowning in Varaha mandal in Cheedikada mandal.

25 houses have been damaged in the state and crop loss has also been reported. Around 163 km of road have been damaged due to the heavy rains.

All district collectors have been instructed to open a 24X7 control room at the collectorate to monitor the rains. They have also been asked to stock medicines, food and other basics in the case of an emergency situation.