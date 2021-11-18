Orange warning in Bengaluru for November 18, heavy rain predicted

The rains in Bengaluru have been attributed to the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal which has intensified into a depression.

Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts are expected to witness very heavy rainfall on Thursday, November 18, and the Indian Meteorological Departmentâ€™s (IMD) Bengaluru headquarters has issued an orange warning â€” which asks authorities to be prepared â€” for Thursday. It has been raining for a while in Bengaluru, and these rains are likely to continue over the next 48 hours, and the IMD has also issued a yellow warning â€” directing authorities to keep a watch and stay updated â€” for Friday, November 19.

According to Sadananda Adiga, who is a meteorologist at IMD, Bengaluru received 3.6 mm of rain as of 1.30 pm on Thursday. He added said that Kempegowda International Airport received 2.6 mm of rain and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport received 4 mm of rain. Adiga stated that the rains are being caused to a low-pressure area that has formed in the Bay of Bengal and that the low-pressure area has now intensified into a depression. The depression is currently off the coast of Chennai and is expected to make landfall by morning on Friday, November 19, at the southern part of Andhra Pradeshâ€™s coast and the northern part of Tamil Naduâ€™s coast.

Adiga stated that Bengaluru will continue to have overcast weather till Friday. On Thursday, Bengaluru is expected to record a maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20 Degree celsius. On Friday, Bengaluru is expected to see a maximum temperature of 27 degrees celsius and a minimum temperature of 19 degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange warning for several districts in the southern interior region of Karnataka, including Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga, as very heavy rains are expected on Thursday. A yellow warning has been issued for Friday.

A yellow warning is in place for coastal Karnataka, which includes the districts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, for Thursday and Friday, as widespread heavy rains are expected. A few districts in the northern interior region of the state, including Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri have also received a yellow warning from the IMD for Thursday and Friday.