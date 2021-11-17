Bengaluru to see heavy rain on November 19, IMD issues yellow warning

Karnataka is likely to witness extensive rain over the next three days due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to make landfall on Thursday.

news Weather

The India Meteorological Departmentâ€™s (IMD) Bengaluru centre has issued a yellow alert for the city on Friday, November 19, as the depression in Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall between the southern part of Andhra Pradeshâ€™s coast and the northern part of Tamil Naduâ€™s coast on Thursday. A yellow warning indicates to people that they need to remain alert and stay prepared as the weather could deteriorate.

Sadananda Adiga, a meteorologist at IMDâ€™s Bengaluru centre stated that the skies will be overcast on Wednesday and Thursday across the city with chances of rains accompanied by thunder and lightning. On Wednesday morning, according to Adiga, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degree celsius and a minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees. The city also received a total of 7.1 mm of rain. Kempegowda International Airport recorded 2.6 mm of rain, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport recorded 8.2 mm of rain and Yelahanka recorded 4.2 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, Adiga stated that Karnataka may witness extensive rain for the next four days from November 17 to November 20. A yellow alert has been issued for all coastal districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, on Wednesday and Thursday as heavy rains are expected.

The north interior districts of Karnataka are expected to experience heavy rainfall on all the four days and a yellow alert has been issued to Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal for Friday, Adiga said.

Adiga further stated that the south interior districts of the state too are expected to see extensive rain on all the four days. A yellow alert has been issued on Thursday and Friday for Bellary, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and the Western Ghat districts including Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan and Kodagu. Further, a yellow alert has been issued for the Western Ghat districts on Saturday, Adiga said.