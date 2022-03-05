OPS’s brother O Raja sacked from AIADMK for meeting Sasikala

This comes two days after AIADMK functionaries handed over a resolution to party coordinator OPS demanding inclusion of VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran in the party.

AIADMK has expelled O Raja, brother of party coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS), and a few other party workers from the party for meeting VK Sasikala in Thiruchendur in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu on Friday, March 5. Interestingly, the statement has been jointly signed by Edappadi K Palanisami (EPS) and OPS.

Two days after AIADMK functionaries from Theni district passed and handed over a resolution to party coordinator OPS demanding inclusion of VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran in the party, brother of OPS, OP Raja called on VK Sasikala in Thiruchendur on Friday.

VK Sasikala is on a tour to the southern parts of Tamil Nadu to meet her supporters. She embarked on a two-day tour on Friday, March 4. Amid demands from AIADMK workers in Theni to consider taking Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran into the party, she told reporters in Chennai that the entire party is like a family and that she intends to meet children of the outfit. While a section of workers have demanded that Sasikala be taken back in the party fold, the demand has been opposed by others.

On her arrival at Thoothukudi from Chennai, she was given a rousing welcome at the airport by her supporters and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam's brother O Raja called on her at the temple town of Thiruchendur. However, it is not clear what was discussed during the meeting.

Sasikala, who had significant influence in the AIADMK when former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was alive, is set to tour Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi regions and she is also likely to offer worship in temples.

In January 2021, she was released from prison after serving a 4-year term following conviction in the disproportionate assets case.

