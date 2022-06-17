OPS rejects single leadership demand in AIADMK ahead of General Council meet

All was going well with the present dual leadership system, Panneerselvam said and expressed surprise over the sudden clamour for a single leadership.

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday, June 16, rejected the clamour for unitary leadership by sections of party functionaries from the Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) camp and said he is open to talks with them and that he has no ego. OPS, speaking to reporters, said that he has conveyed through party veterans an 'agenda' to those favouring the single leadership demand. It is empowering a 14-member party panel of veterans to scrutinise all key party matters. He asserted that he is ready for talks and the priority is keeping the party united and avert a split. Negotiations are on to resolve issues amicably.

He said he cannot be sidelined and only ordinary party workers have a say in party organisation matters, polls. Answering a question, he ruled out any role for the BJP in addressing the issue as it had happened in 2017, since this is an internal party matter. Asked if he would decline to become the 'numero uno leader position' if offered, he said 'it is not needed under the present day circumstances.'

Such recommendations of the committee would be binding on both him and his colleague, the party's joint coordinator EPS, he said adding the panel proposal is aimed at amicably resolving the leadership issue. All was going well with the present dual leadership system, Panneerselvam said and expressed surprise over the sudden clamour for a single leadership.

"I do not know if this a dream or reality," he wondered. He declined to name or blame anyone for the development that has led to a churning within the party. He said neither he nor EPS had discussed the single leadership question. OPS said the proposal to usher in a single leadership by way of restoring the general secretary post is just not possible. Also, any such move would only be a betrayal of late party supremo, J Jayalalithaa, who was declared as the permanent general secretary in the party's general council meeting years ago.

Also, the concurrence of the top two leaders, him and EPS is an indispensable requisite to propose any changes. OPS, flanked by party senior leader R Vaithilingam, expressed surprise over a section of district secretaries and others coming up with the single leadership proposal on June 14 in a party meeting. Though the party's coordinator, he was not previously consulted and this was the case as regards other party veterans.

Making it amply clear that EPS was behind the clamour and that the co-coordinator aspired to wrest total control of the party, Paneerselvam said it was Palaniswami who invited party functionaries 'to express opinions' though it was not on the agenda. It may be recalled that such office-bearers had demanded that the party be led by a single leader.

What should have been discussed indoors among top leaders was deliberated in the open in the party secretaries' meeting. Though former Minister D Jayakumar was urged to not speak to the media about the matter, he did not budge and hence, the leadership question has now become 'big' issue, Paneerselvam said.

Harping on party unity, he said his priority has always been party's interests and he has no desire for power and this was evident when he merged his faction with EPS's camp in 2017. He said he has already conveyed his opinion to senior leaders that 'coming up with this issue' at this juncture when the party should unitedly fight as the principal opposition was unwarranted, especially when the dual leadership system is functioning well.

Meanwhile, EPS held discussions with his supporters in his home town Salem. Earlier in the day, senior leader Jayakumar expressed hope that the question of single leadership would be resolved by the party based on consensus, while separate meetings of leaders continued amid poster wars pledging loyalty to top leaders, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.

Answering another question, Jayakumar said the proposal to bring in unitary leadership may or may not see the light of day. "Why are you in a hurry? Everything will end cordially." There are no 'personal reasons' for anyone voicing the single leadership demand and it is only aimed at strengthening the party, he said. The general and executive council meetings would be held on June 23 as per the original plan, he added.

