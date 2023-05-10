OPS condemns assistant director Viduthalai Sigappi over satirical poem

Viduthalai Sigappi’s satirical poem on manual scavenging, with references to Hindu gods Raman, Sitha, and Lakshmanan, had earlier led to an FIR against him based on the complaint of a rightwing fringe group.

Flix Controversy

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) former interim-secretary and party rebel O Panneerselvam, commonly referred to as OPS, issued a statement against Dalit poet and assistant director Viduthalai Sigappi on Wednesday, May 10. Reacting to the ongoing controversy surrounding Viduthalai’s recitation of a satirical poem on manual scavenging, with references to Hindu gods Raman, Sitha, and Lakshmanan, OPS urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene immediately and take strict action as per the law against “those who insult Hindu gods”. It has to be ensured that such incidents do not happen in the future, he added.

It was on April 30 that Viduthalai, who also works as filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s assistant director, recited the satirical poem criticising the manual scavenging deaths across India at the Vaanam Arts Festival, organised by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Cultural Centre. The festival was held throughout April in honour of Dalit History Month. The poem, titled ‘Malakuzhi Maranam’ (manhole deaths), has names of Hindu gods as characters. In the poem, it is ‘Raman’, ‘Lakshmanan’, and ‘Hanuman’ who enter the manhole, as ‘Sitha’ watches on. On May 9, Tamil Nadu police filed an FIR against Viduthalai based on a complaint filed by a rightwing fringe-group called the Bharath Hindu Munnani.

In his statement, OPS said, “A video in which Hindu gods such as Raman, Lakshmanan, Sitha, and Hanuman are being insulted is spreading rapidly on social media. This is highly condemnable. This is completely against the principle of Anna [Durai’s] principle of ‘One people, one God’. Various organisations have condemned the poem. A complaint has also been lodged with the police department. The AIADMK will oppose any insulting speech to the people of any religion.”

Read: Director Pa Ranjith asks why TN police bowed to pressure from Hindu group

Meanwhile, many have registered their support for Viduthalai on social media, using hashtags such as #standwithviduthalaisigappi. Several actors who have worked with Pa Ranjith, including Kishore Kumar, Kalaiyarasan, and Muthukumar have also shown their solidarity using the same hashtag.