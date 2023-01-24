Operation on to catch leopard in Mysuru, people asked to be alert

A 11-year-old boy named Jayant was attacked by a leopard in T Narasipura, making it the fourth attack in the taluk.

news Leopard attack

The Mysuru district forest department issued a statement to the villages in and around T Narasipura taluk in light of a leopard attacking and killing a 11-year-old boy on January 21. The advisory said that there is an operation underway in some villages in T Narasipura taluk to catch the leopard and the people were asked to follow a set of instructions to ensure the safety of the villagers.

The administration has asked children, elderly people and women to not roam around alone and were instructed to be back indoors by 6 pm everyday. People were also asked to not roam around alone in the planes near the forest. If the villagers spotted a leopard, they were asked to not make a group around the animal and make noises or harm it. If the leopard had killed a domestic animal that belonged to one of the villagers, they were asked not to touch the carcass. Villagers were also encouraged to contact the T Narasipura taluk forest department if they have any information about the leopard.

The 11-year-old boy who was killed by a leopard in T Narasipura taluk was identified as Jayant and resided in Horalahalli village. The body of the boy was found four kilometers from the site of the incident. Jayantâ€™s body had been missing for several hours when the police officials found his body.

This is the fourth attack in the taluk since October 2022. The first attack was on October 31 when a college student named Manujath was attacked by a leopard. In December 2022, another college student named Meghna was attacked while she was on the way to her familyâ€™s farm. The third victim was a woman named Siddamma, who was attacked on January 20.