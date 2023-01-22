Karnataka: 11-year-old boy killed by a leopard in Mysuru

This is the fourth leopard attack in T Narasipura taluk since October. The first attack was on October 31, when Manjunath, a college student, was mauled to death.

news Leopard Attack

In another leopard attack in T Narasipura taluk in Mysuru district, an 11-year-old boy was killed by the leopard on January 21. The 11-year-old, Jayant, was a resident of Horalahalli village in T Narasipura taluk. The dead body of the boy was found a kilometre away from the incident site.

After the attack, Jayantâ€™s body had been missing for several hours before the officials found him.

District Commissioner KV Rajendra had assured the locals that the best of their equipment was being used to find Jayant from thermal drones to sniffer dogs. He also advised the locals to not let their children venture out after six in the evening as the behaviour of wild animals could not be predicted.

This is the fourth attack in the taluk since October. The first attack was on October 31, when Manjunath, a college student, was mauled to death by a leopard. The second attack in December 2022, claimed the life of another college student Meghana, who was going towards her familyâ€™s farm. The third victim of the big cat was an elderly woman, Siddamma, who was attacked on January 20.

Forest officials have requested locals not to step outside for the time being. They have also asked the villagers not to go to their farms or visit open areas after sunset unless the Forest Department has otherwise instructed. Locals have also been warned against open defecation until the threat has reduced.