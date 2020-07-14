OPDs of 2 Bengaluru hospitals shut for 48 hours for denying admission to COVID-19 patients

The hospital OPDs will remain closed for 48 hours, said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday said that the outpatient departments (OPD) of Vikram Hospital and Sagar Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru have been sealed for the next 48 hours. This comes after a team headed by Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer Dr Srinivas GA inspected the hospitals after both were alleged to have denied admission to patients as referred by the state government.

In a tweet, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services, said, “OPDs of Vikram Hospital and Sagar Apollo, Jayanagar have been sealed for 48 hours. It takes a coherent effort by each segment of the society to beat the pandemic. Private Hospitals should cooperate with the Government, to ensure that no COVID patient is deprived of treatment.”

OPDs of Vikram Hospital and Sagar Apollo, Jayanagar have been sealed for 48 hours.



It takes a coherent effort by each segment of the society to beat the pandemic. Private Hospitals should co-operate with the Government, to ensure that no Covid patient is deprived of treatment. pic.twitter.com/clKGncFR1W — PANKAJ KUMAR PANDEY, IAS (@iaspankajpandey) July 14, 2020

He also shared a video of his conversations with reporters.

“On June 29, the state government held talks with private medical establishments. They had agreed to take in COVID-19 patients for 50% for the beds available. We have shut the OPD for 48 hours as these hospitals had taken in COVID-19 patients but they were not the ones referred to by the government. Those who are being referred by the Suvarna Arogya Trust (run by the government) are not being admitted. We have installed police personnel and if they continue to flout norms, action will be taken,” he said.

In a government notification issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar on June 23, the Karnataka government had fixed the tariff structure for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals in the state. Along with this, it was made mandatory that 50% capacity in private hospitals should be reserved for patients that are referred by the government for COVID-19 treatment.

As part of the notification dated June 23, it was said non-compliance will attract punishment under the Disaster Management Act.