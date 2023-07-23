‘Only Mahatma Gandhi, Thiruvalluvar portraits allowed in court premises’: Madras HC

In a circular issued to all the courts in the state, the Madras High Court said that only the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Thiruvalluvar should be displayed inside the court premises.

news Court

The Madras High Court has directed all the courts in the state to display only the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Thiruvalluvar inside the court premises. The court was responding to representations received from many advocates’ associations seeking to open the portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and other senior advocates of the concerned bar associations. In a circular dated July 7, the Madras HC reiterated that multiple decisions have been taken in this regard by the full court of the HC.

“The very same issue has been considered by the Madras High Court on various occasions in the meetings of the Hon’ble Full court,” the circular said, mentioning the dates of the meetings held in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2019, with the most recent one being on April 11, 2023. “Very recently on 11.04.2023, the Hon’ble Full Court considered a similar request, and reiterating all the earlier resolutions (supra), unanimously resolved that except the statues and portraits of Mahatma Gandhiji and Saint Thiruvalluvar, no other portraits and pictures shall be displayed anywhere inside the court premises,” the circular read.

The circular also directed the district courts to adhere to the decision and said suitable action should be taken in case of any deviation.

“In view of the above resolutions of the Hon’ble Full Court of the Madras High Court on various occasions, all the Principal District Judges/District Judges/Principal Judge/District Judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrates of the Districts concerned are hereby instructed to strictly adhere to the above resolutions of the Hon’ble Full Court of the Madras High Court. If any deviation is found, the Principal District Judges/District Judges/Principal Judge/District Judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrates of the Districts concerned and the Chief Judge of Puducherry are directed to take action by giving suitable complaint to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” the circular read.