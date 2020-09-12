Online classes in Telangana to be soon available to students in English and Urdu as well

The programme that started on September 1 is presently available only in Telugu.

news Education

It has been a little less than two weeks since online classes for school students began in Telangana. The e-learning programme, which was launched by the state government, has been well received. According to Education Department officials, the response to the e-learning programme has motivated officials to work harder and implement it better.

Presently, the e-learning modules are available in Telugu. Speaking to TNM, Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary for Higher Education, Telangana said she had observed that there was a huge demand for online classes in English language. The Special Chief Secretary said, “From the third week of this month, whatever we record from now on would be available with voice-overs in English and Urdu as well, apart from Telugu.”

In the last week, the Special Chief Secretary had revealed that there was an 87% viewership for the classes. Though the classes are available on multiple platforms, maximum consumption was observed on TV.

According to statistics released on September 11, around 51% of the students were attending the classes by watching the e-learning programme on television. The classes are available on DD and T/Sat which are both government-run channels. Around 12.4% of the total students have been attending classes on their smartphones, laptops or on their computers. Out of the total it was also found that around 1.17 lakh students had no access to any digital device. Alternate arrangements have reportedly been made for these students by making use of community viewing, volunteer visits, etc.

The Special Chief Secretary felt that the students have received the paradigm shift in education with open arms.

She said, “The credit for the success of the initiative goes to the Chief Minister for his timely decision to implement e-learning classes. It was the CM’s thought that quality education should be imparted to every child for free. The department has been instrumental in ensuring the quality of the programme.”

“The highest point in this entire programme is how the young kids have adopted and accepted this system with so much enthusiasm. It just shows how people are waiting for new opportunities to come their way. The response has been motivating”, she added.



