Rakul Preet Singh allegedly named by Rhea in drugs case: Telangana BJP demands probe

Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh was the Telangana brand ambassador for the 'No to Drugs' campaign.

news Drugs case

The Telangana State Unit BJP is demanding a thorough investigation into the ‘drugs nexus’ in Tollywood. This after actor Rhea Chakraborty allegedly named Tollywood heroine Rakul Preet Singh as well as other actors during the investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Incidentally, Rakul Preet Singh has been the Telangana brand ambassador for the 'No to Drugs' campaign. In a statement on Saturday, Telangana BJP Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao alleged, “Ironically, the Tollywood actress in question, Rakul Preet Singh has been a Telangana brand ambassador, and has been preaching against drug abuse, through state government sponsored publicity programs. Such is the state of affairs and duplicity of these self-proclaimed youth icons and role models.”

Krishna Saagar Rao went on to allege, “Many such drug users, addicts and peddlers of Tollywood are still very popular and actually have become bad role models for this generation of youngsters. They are inadvertently leading many young students and professionals into drug dependence and addiction, which eventually destroy lives.”

He demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao initiate an investigation into the drug menace in Hyderabad and added that he would also write to Home Minister Amit Shah and MoS Kishan Reddy regarding the same.

Rakul Preet Singh is a popular actor in Tollywood and has acted in several films. She shot to fame after Venkatadri Express, which released in the year 2013 and later on went on to become a top heroine. Some of her movies include, Manmadhudu 2, Sarrainodu, Bruce Lee : The Fighter, Dhruva, Nannaku Prematho, Spyder and others.

In 2017, several Tollywood personalities were investigated in the drugs case, including actor Ravi Teja, director Puri Jagan, actor and producer Charmme Kaur, actor Subbaraju among others. This was after authorities busted a drug racket in Hyderabad, with revelations that peddlers were selling high-end drugs to students of several colleges and schools in Hyderabad, Tollywood celebrities and techies.

Read: What happened to dramatic Tollywood drug bust? Two years on, investigation crawls