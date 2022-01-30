One killed, two injured in blast at firecracker unit in TNâ€™s Virudhunagar

One person died and two others suffered serious burn injuries in a firecracker unit accident at Amathur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday night. The incident occurred at 8.30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Arumugam Deyvendra Kupendran.

Selvakumar owns a toy firecracker factory in the Patti Puthur area of the Amman temple near Virudhunagar. Arumugam Deyvendra Kupendran and three others were involved in burning the waste left over after the completion of the regular firecracker making work in the evening, when the explosion occurred. Arumugam died on the spot in an unexpected fire accident, while Deyvendra Kupendran was injured.

Neighbours alerted firefighters and police after hearing the sound of fireworks exploding. Firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the blaze. The injured have been admitted to the intensive care unit of Virudhunagar Government Hospital.

Amathur police have registered a case and investigation is on. Virudhanagar district Superintendent of Police and Additional District magistrate have rushed to the spot.

A strong police contingent and fire and rescue teams from Virudhanagar and Sivakasi are at the spot and the fire has been brought under control.

This is the third explosion at a firecracker unit in Virudhunagar district in this month alone. In the explosion that occurred on January 5, three people had died on the spot while six were injured. Later, one of the injured succumbed at the hospital. The deceased were identified as the owner of the unit, Karuppasamy, Senthil, Kasi and Ayyammal.

The blast occurred due to friction when chemicals were being mixed at Sri Solai fireworks, police said.

On January 1, a blast at a firecracker unit near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district had killed four people and injured eight. The deceased were identified as Kumar from Mettupatti, Periyasamy from Servaikaranpatti, and Veerakumar and Murugesan from Paraipatti.

With IANS inputs

