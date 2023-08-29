On Onam eve, Keralaâ€™s Bevco outlets sell liquor worth Rs 116 crore

On the eve of Onam, the Kerala government earned at least Rs 116 crore through liquor sales. An outlet in Irinjalakuda of Thrissur district is estimated to have made the highest liquor sale of Rs 1.06 crore on Monday, August 28, followed by Ashramam in Kollam where liquor worth Rs 1.01 crore was sold. Monday marked the day of Uthradam, considered the ninth day of the Onam festival, with Thiruvonam falling on the next day. Uthradam is also observed as the first day of Onam in certain regions of Kerala.

The stateâ€™s total liquor sales this year, as per initial estimates, is Rs 4 crore higher than the sales on Uthradam day last year, which had amounted to a total of Rs 112 crore. Bevco (Kerala State Beverages Corporation) Managing Director Yogesh Gupta, however, said the figures are not final and that the sales revenue is likely to increase when the final turnover is calculated.

Expecting a hike in liquor sales in the wake of festival season, Bevco had earlier issued a circular to its outlets, instructing them to ensure that the consumers do not face any difficulties while buying liquor. The circular discouraged employees from taking leaves during the Onam season, and directed them to make sure that seamless digital payment options are also available at every outlet.

Last year, the week leading up to the first day of Onam had seen a record sale of liquor in Kerala to the tune of Rs 624 crore, up from Rs 529 crore in 2021.