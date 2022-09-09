Kerala records liquor sales worth Rs 624 crore ahead of Onam

BevCo outlets saw record liquor sales in the week leading up to Onam 2022, up from Rs 529 crore during the same period in 2021.

The week leading up to the first day of Onam 2022 saw a record sale of liquor in Kerala to the tune of Rs 624 crore, up from Rs 529 crore in 2021. The sole wholesaler of liquor in the state, Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo), released the figures on Friday, September 9, showing the sales for a week, ending on Wednesday, September 7. Incidentally, four retail outlets at Kollam, Irinjalakuda, Chertalai and Payyannur all belonging to BevCO saw sales of over Rs 1 crore, and the Kollam unit came first with sales of Rs 1.06 crores. Studies on consumption of liquor in Kerala reveal that around 32.9 lakh people out of the 3.34 crore population in the state consume liquor, which includes 29.8 lakh men and 3.1 lakh women.

Onam was celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Kerala on Thursday, September 8 after its celebration in the last two years was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions. In 2018 and 2019 also, Onam celebrations were dampened by the devastating floods in parts of the state. Homes were decorated with beautiful floral carpets called 'pookkolam' of various designs and colours, family members gifted 'onakkodi' (new dresses) to each other and several varieties of banana chips, which Kerala is famous for, were prepared for the feast in households across the southern state. In villages, people also put up high swings or 'oonjal' in the courtyards of their homes.

Onam is a festival connected with the return of Asura (demon) King Mahabali, under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality. According to folklore, envious of his popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld but before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year on Thiruvonam Day, which this year fell on September 8.