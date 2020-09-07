Omni buses not to ply in TN till September 30, operators call on govt to meet demands

Bus operators who have been hit by the lockdown demand an extension of loan repayment moratorium and called on the government to allow 100% occupancy for bus travel.

news Coronavirus

Omni bus associations in the state have decided not to resume private bus operations until the Tamil Nadu government meets their five-point charter of demands. Private bus operators halted operations on March 24 following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Tamil Nadu government, after a gap of over five months, has permitted Omni bus operators to resume services. However, bus operators have decided not to resume operations until the end of September or until the government meets their demands.

Anbalagan Alagappan, general secretary of All Omni Bus Owners and Operators Association told TNM, “We have placed a charter with five demands for the consideration of the Tamil Nadu government. We will not resume operations until the government meets the demands and we will stay off the road till September 30. Even if the government does not come forward for help, we are hoping that the courts will give us relief.”

Two cases, in the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court, on the extension of the loan repayment moratorium period and the waiver from road tax, respectively, are expected to be heard by this month.

The demands put forth by bus operators include the waiver of road tax between March and September. “The government should permit 100% occupancy of private buses, the moratorium should be extended till December, the government should waive the insurance for six months, AC buses must be allowed to operate,” said Anbalagan.

Arul, an employee of a private travels company, told TNM, “We did not drive our buses for five months and suddenly, we are not being provided an extension for our loans as well. How can we bear the expense and start driving? The government is allowing only 60% occupancy in buses which will lead to further debts and business losses.”

Owners say that they are unable to immediately pay tax amounts adding to lakhs of rupees after over 170 days of not operating services.

Anbalagan said, “The road tax alone comes to around Rs 2 lakhs and we need to pay the bank dues by this month. The moratorium period ended by August and we have no money left to pay. If we drive with 60% occupancy, we will not even get the money for diesel and other travel expenses. So the government should allow us to run with full capacity. The government buses are already full without social distancing. So letting private buses operate will ease the crowding.”

Omni bus owners have submitted a representation before state Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, but no waiver has been announced by the government.