Officials unable to trace leopard that entered Bengaluru apartment

The leopard was seen entering a building in a residential complex off Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta early on January 24.

A leopard was sighted in a residential society off Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta on January 24, creating a scare among the residents and others in the nearby areas of Begur and Koppa near the Hulimavu lake. The police, along with the forest department, formed teams to comb the area in a bid to capture the animal and release it back into the wild. However, since the sighting, they have been unable to trace the leopard.

“We have set up camera traps and were using drones to trace the big cat, however, no trace of it has been found since Monday, 24 hours after the first sighting. We are trying our best to find it. There’s a possibility that the leopard must have through the five km of vast open land behind the residential complex. It might have gone back into the wild since it is connected with Kalkere forest. We are unsure of it and still have not stopped looking for the leopard,” said Deputy Forest Range Officer Harsha. He then added that the team he is leading is currently stationed at the location.

The leopard was spotted in the Prestige Song apartment building, which is, incidentally, around five kilometres away from the Bannerghatta National Park. The officials believe that the wild cat strayed from the national park and entered the building.

The CCTV camera footage accessed from the apartment showed the big cat crossing a road within the apartment complex. The video has been doing the rounds on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, since then.

The leopard was seen entering the apartment complex at 5:20 am and leaving by 6 am, said Mahesh, Inspector of Hulimavu Police Station. He added that police, fire and forest department officials have combed the area thoroughly. They speculate that the leopard must have returned to the forest. The forest officials also found some pugmarks in the area.

However, leopards being spotted in Bengaluru city periphery is not uncommon. With increased deforestation in the city and illegal poaching of wild animals, leopards often find their way to the city in search of prey from nearby forest areas like Bannerghatta and Jarakabande Kaval.

In a recent incident in January 2019, a leopard was spotted in the ITC factory in Yelahanka, which was captured by forest officials and released in the Bannerghatta National Park within 24 hours. In February 2016, a leopard had entered a school in the Whitefield area.