The incident took place at an apartment complex, which is, incidentally, around 5 km away from the Bannerghatta National Park.

A leopard was spotted on the premises of an apartment complex off Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta on early Sunday morning, creating a scare among the residents in nearby areas of Begur and Koppa near the Hulimavu lake. The CCTV camera footage accessed from the apartment showed the big cat crossing a road incident the apartment complex. The video has been doing the rounds on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, since then.

The incident took place at the Prestige Song apartment building, which is, incidentally, around 5 km away from the Bannerghatta National Park. The officials believe that the wild cat strayed and entered the building from the national park.

“The leopard was seen entering the apartment complex at 5:20 am and going out by 6 am,” Mahesh, Inspector of Hulimavu Police Station told TNM. “We, along with the fire department and forest department have combed the area thoroughly. We feel the leopard has gone back to the Bannerghatta Forest,” he added.

The residents alerted the police, who along with the forest department, swung into action and formed teams to comb the area in a bid to capture the animal and release it back into the wild.

The forest officials also found some pugmarks. They are trying to ensure that the wild animal is out of city limits.

However, leopards being spotted in Bengaluru city periphery is not uncommon. With increased deforestation in the city and illegal poaching of wild animals, leopards often find their way to the city in search of prey from nearby forest areas like Bannerghatta and Jarakabande Kaval.

In a recent incident in January 2019, a leopard, which was spotted in the ITC factory in Yelahanka, was captured by forest officials and released in the Bannerghatta National Park within 24 hours.

In February 2016, a leopard had entered a school in the Whitfield area. A few people were also injured when they were caught unaware by the animal’s presence.