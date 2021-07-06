Officer deployed for security duty in Kochi's Naval Base found shot dead

According to the police, the death is suspected to be a suicide.

A 19-year-old security officer at the Southern Naval Command in Kerala's Kochi, was found shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday. According to the official statement from the Navy, the deceased is identified to be Thushar Attri, a sailor who is a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. According to local police, the death is suspected to be a suicide. He has been found to have got shot from his service rifle, said officials.

The officer was stationed at the watching tower at the Naval Base. "His duty time was from 12 am to 4 am. In between, when other officials tried to contact him through the wireless set, there was no response. He was discovered dead when another officer came checking for him," said an official of the Harbour police station. He added that a case for unnatural death has been taken. As per officials, the bullet injury is found in the head of the deceased officer, and he was found lying holding the rifle.

Meanwhile, the Navy, in a statement said that a statutory board of inquiry has been ordered into the incident. "The sailor was deployed for security duties in the Naval Base. A statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered. A case of unnatural death has also been registered with the local police station," the statement added. The inquest procedures of the local police have been completed. The mortal remains of the officer will be sent to his family in Uttar Pradesh after post-mortem procedures, officials said.

Recently, in another noticeable incident, a 17-year-old Thiruvananthapuram native teen had tried to enter the Naval Base by impersonating an armed officer in uniform. The teen who was intercepted by the security officers, was nabbed and let go. On questioning, the teen had said that he tried to get inside the Naval Base, allegedly wishing to join the force. The incident garnered attention as it occured hours after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to the Naval Base. However, the Navy in a statement said that there was no security lapse.

