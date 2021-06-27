Clad in army uniform, Kerala teen tries to enter naval base in Kochi to join force

The incident garnered attention as it happened on the same day Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.

news News

In a desperate effort to allegedly join the Indian Armed Forces, a 17-year-old boy tried to enter the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, Kerala, on June 25. The teen attempted to enter the premises wearing an army uniform. He was intercepted by security officers at the entrance of the naval base, who found he didn't possess the relevant identification card.

The incident garnered attention as it happened a few hours after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to the naval base on Friday. However, naval officials have stated that the incident was not connected to the Defence Minister’s visit and there was no security lapse.

It was around 9 pm on Friday, that the teen, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, tried to enter the base. After a preliminary investigation by the naval officers, the boy was handed over to the Harbour Police Station for further necessary action. According to police, the boy said that he wanted to join the Navy.

Meanwhile, in its statement, the Navy denied reports that the boy managed to get inside the Naval Command. “A boy in his late teens tried to enter the Naval Base without having a proper Defence Identity Card through the gate. The guard on duty held him and handed him to his superior. After preliminary investigation and ascertaining facts by the Naval Police, the boy was handed over to Harbour Police Station for further necessary action as deemed fit as per relevant procedures. There has been no Security Lapse at the gate,” the Navy said.

Officials also added that the teenager meanwhile possessed other identification documents like his Aadhaar card, birth certificate etc.

On Friday, Rajnath Singh arrived at the Southern Naval Command to review the construction progress of India's first indigenous Aircraft Carrier, at Ernakulam Wharf of Cochin Port.

Read:

Swimmer Sajan Prakash becomes first Indian to make Olympic ‘A’ cut

Google Maps ‘island’ formation in Arabian Sea near Kochi possibly a technical glitch, say experts