Amid demands for his resignation over the Odisha train accident that has left 275 people dead so far, Railways Minister Aswini Vaishnaw said that the Railway Board has recommended a CBI probe into the mishap.

Under fire from the Opposition over the Odisha train tragedy in which 275 people have died so far, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, June 4, said that the Railway Board has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the accident. Speaking to the media in Balasore, Vaishnaw said, "Keeping in mind the circumstances and situation and administration information that we have got, for further inquiry and investigation, the Railway Board is recommending a CBI probe."

Railway Minister Vaishnaw has come under fire from Congress and other Opposition parties as well as many citizens who have demanded his resignation over the accident, citing several reports and audits that highlighted lapses on the part of the Ministry of Railways. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several others have hit out at the government and demanded to fix accountability for the train tragedy that took place in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening.

In one of the worst train accidents India has ever witnessed, at least 275 people died while over 800 were injured when 21 coaches of two passenger trains -- Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express -- and a goods train collided and derailed on Friday evening near Bahanaga Bazar Railway station in Odisha's Balasore.

Earlier on Sunday, Vaishnaw had said that the Commissioner of Railway Safety had completed an inquiry into the tragic train accident and the root cause had been identified, but did not elaborate further. Vaishnaw, who was there at the accident spot and supervising the restoration work, said, "The Commissioner of Railway Safety has completed his inquiry and will submit the report soon. The clear root cause of the tragic train accident has already been identified."

In a statement, South Eastern Railway (SER) said all 21 coaches which capsized and derailed have been grounded. Now the site is being cleared from bogie, whee sets and other components. "Three goods wagons and locomotivesâ€™ grounding work is going on. Track linking and OHE (overhead equipment) work are going on parallel," it said.

