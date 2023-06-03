Odisha tragedy: Railways’ prelim probe report unclear, raises more questions

The preliminary report says that the Coromandel Express was given a signal to enter one lane, and the signal was revoked immediately, but by then the train entered a nearby lane and ran into the goods train. Why exactly this happened remains unclear.

news Train Accident

A preliminary report submitted by five top railways officials based on initial investigations into the triple train accident near Balasore in Odisha remains unclear on the reasons for the two accidents, and does not explain exactly what happened. The two-page report says that the Coromandel Express (12841) was given a signal to enter one lane (the “up lane”), and the signal was reverted later, but the train took another nearby lane (the “loop lane”) and ran into the goods train which was stationary on that lane.



The site of the accident has 4 parallel lanes: two main lanes in the middle (the “up lane” and the “down lane”) and two loop lanes on the outsides (one beside the main up lane, and the other beside the main down lane). The goods train was stationary on the loop lane near the up lane.



The report states that the Coromandel Express was given a signal to enter the up lane, but it was withdrawn later. However, the train entered the loop lane beside the up lane and ran into the goods train which was standing still on that lane. Due to this accident, bogies from Coromandel Express landed on the up lane and the down lane. Twenty minutes later, the SMVB-Howrah Express (12864) passed through the down lane, and ran into the two bogies on that lane.



The report says, “We undersigned after careful observation came to the conclusion that, signal was given and taken off for up main line for 12841 but this train entered into up loop line and dashed with goods train MDDIP which was on up loop line and derailed.



In the meantime 12864 passed through on down mainline and two coaches of it were derailed and capsized.” (sic)



Experts point out that this “conclusion” raises more questions than it answers.



First, it is unclear if this was a human error or a technical error, or both. While some experts say that the report alludes to a human error, other experts don’t rule out the possibility of a technical error.



Second, why was the signal given and taken back?



Third, if the signal was taken back, why did the train change lanes? The report does not answer that.



Fourth, why the loco pilot of the Coromandel Express went on the loop lane when there was no signal to do so remains unanswered.



Fifth, if the SMVB-Howrah Express arrived at the spot a few minutes later, why was it not signaled to stop?



Speaking to TNM, Janakiraman, Zonal Working President of Dakshin Railway Employees Union demanded that there are two versions now as to how the accident took place, “The authorities say there is point failure, but in the data logger the signal in the two main lines is green (when the Coromandel Express approached the main line). The signaling is automated and how did it change suddenly. We have doubts and we demand a judicial probe into this accident,” he added.



A senior railways officer TNM spoke to said, “There seems to have been a defect in the interlocking system, which put the signal in green but set the point to the loop line where the goods train was stabled. This led to the train going on the loop line and hitting the rear of the goods train.” But the official added that it was his opinion based on initial discussions, and this is not formally confirmed.



According to the report, the accident occurred around 6:55 pm on Friday evening and the Coromandel Express suffered the greatest damage with 21 coaches of the train found to be derailed with some coaches capsized. The Locomotive (engine) of the train was found mounted on the goods train.



The report added that the two rearmost coaches of the SMVB-Howrah Express were found derailed, capsized and toppled beside the main line of the Bahanaga Bazar railway station. A third coach from the SMVB-Howrah was also found to be damaged.



The death toll in the train tragedy was reported to be 288 on Saturday evening. A massive recovery operation is still ongoing with hundreds of emergency workers searching the wreckage.



Inputs from Prajwal Bhat.



