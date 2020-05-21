NPCI set to launch Smart Data Center in Chennai, TN CM lays foundation

NPCI has engaged Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as its turnkey contractor for building the Smart Data Center.

Atom Tech Shorts

National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, is all geared-up to launch its own Smart Data Center in Chennai. Edappadi K Palaniswami, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu laid the foundation stone of the Smart Data Center that will be built as per the international Data Center standards. The Smart Data Center would be recognised as the first TIER IV Data Center in Chennai.

NPCI is building its own Smart Data Center to house the national critical set-up with highly secured infrastructure. The Smart Data Center will host major services under the DIGITAL INDIA initiatives. It will be located in SIPCOT Information Technology Park, Siruseri.

The Smart Data Center would have a modular design for higher sustainability. It is going to be environment friendly with the adoption of green building features, rainwater harvesting and solar panels. The Smart Data Center is being built with an IoT based building management system that will have 8 layers of security system.

Dr. N Rajendran, Chief Technology Officer, NPCI said, “We would like to thank Hon’ble CM of Tamil Nadu for laying the foundation stone of our Smart Data Center. Our focus will always remain on enhancing acceptance infrastructure for digital payments so as to encourage customers towards digital transactions to achieve RBI and Government's less cash objective. With the Smart Data Center, we are happy to create more employment opportunities as well.”

