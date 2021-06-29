‘Now it’s perfect’: Cyberabad Traffic Police use ‘RRR’ pic to drive home a message

The RRR team on Tuesday has released a picture of both the heroes from the movie, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who can be seen riding a bike.

The latest picture from the film, RRR, that was released by the team has gotten a little more ‘perfect’ with the intervention of Cyberabad Traffic police on social media, with the addition of a helmet. The RRR team on Tuesday released a picture of both the heroes from the movie, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who can be seen riding a bike wearing kurta pyjamas. The minute the post was shared on social media it started trending on Twitter.

Moving at a rapid pace

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. pic.twitter.com/6g1h5yTQhK — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

Catching on the opportunity, Cyberabad Traffic police has added a helmet to the heroes with a caption, “Now, it's Perfect. Wear Helmet. Be safe. (sic)” The same has also gone viral on social media, with many people sharing it and generating conversations around traffic safety.

The RRR film handle has also, in turn, replied to the Cyberabad Traffic police Twitter handle and added in jest, with a wink emoji, that the photo is still ‘not perfect’ as the number plate is missing.

Still it’s not perfect. The number plate is missing — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

Speaking to the News Minute, the team behind the Cyberabad Traffic police social media handle said that the idea has come to them after a user on social media pointed out that the heroes in the picture were not wearing helmets and tagged the Cyberabad Traffic Police handle.

The team of Cyberabad police says that this is not new. “We would like to raise awareness about traffic safety and want to make it a point of discussion. Hence, we usually bank on cricket, movies, and other trending topics, so that people talk about it.”

RRR is one of the most awaited pan India movies, which is being helmed by the renowned director S S Rajamouli and is being bankrolled by DVV entertainment. In the latest post, the team has revealed that they have wrapped up the shoot, except for two songs. It was further added that both Ram Charan and Tarak have finished dubbing for the film in two languages and the rest will be done soon.

