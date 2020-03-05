'Not satisfied on one issue': Rajinikanth keeps the suspense after RMM meeting

The actor spoke to reporters after meeting the district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) in Chennai on Thursday.

news Politics

Actor Rajinikanth’s meeting with the district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) went off well except for one aspect on which he is not personally satisfied, the actor-politician said on Thursday.

He was speaking to the reporters in Chennai after the meeting which was being held after a gap of one year.

“We shared a lot today. They (the secretaries) are satisfied. But in one aspect, I am not satisfied, I am disappointed. I don’t want to tell that now, I will tell that at the appropriate time,” he told the reporters cryptically.

When reporters asked him about his recent meeting with the leaders of Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai (TNJUS), Rajinikanth said he had suggested that they meet Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss the issue.

“They emphasised on brotherhood, love, peace and state of the country. They asked for my support to maintain all this and I assured them of my support. I told them to analyse the changes in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC0 and National Population Register (NPR) and get an appointment with union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Prime Minister and discuss with them. I told them I will stand by them and help them in whatever way I can to do this,” he added. He also said that time will answer if he would team up politically with his contemporary and the Chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan.

The star had previously supported the CAA, stating that he would stand by the Muslims and support them in case they are harmed due to the Act.

“They (the government) have explained clearly that because of the Citizenship Amendment Act there won’t be any problems for Indian citizens or their citizenship. The question is whether to grant citizenship to people coming into India from neighbouring countries. People are stoking fear that it is threatening Muslims. How is it a threat to Muslims? Do you know how much rights Muslims have here?” he asked. Adding that the Muslims who stayed back in India during partition did so because of their love for the country, he said that there is no way that they will be stripped off their citizenship and sent outside.