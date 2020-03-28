‘Not in quarantine,’ clarifies Kamal Haasan, Chennai Corp removes sticker from property

The Chennai Corporation had stated that its staff had passed the sticker as Kamal’s former partner Gautami had returned from Dubai recently and her passport had his address.

A quarantine sticker was pasted at actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan’s Eldams Road residence in Chennai's Alwarpet. The sticker states that the persons in the Eldams Road property need to be quarantined from March 10 until April 2.

Within an hour of news channels putting out the story, the sticker was removed by authorities. A statement issued by Kamal Haasan on Saturday, however, denied reports that he has been quarantined. “Based on the notice stuck outside my house, news has been spread saying that I have been quarantined. But, most of you already know that I have not been living there for the past few years and the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office has been functioning from there.So, the news that I have been quarantined is not true,” he stated.

He also added, “As a precautionary measure, I have undertaken social distancing as I requested the public too.I would again reemphasize all of us to undertake social distancing as a precautionary measure. I also request all news agencies to verify news before breaking it so that fake news does not get spread.”

The Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation G Prakash said, “Our staff pasted a quarantine sticker at Kamal Hassan residence because Gautami has returned from Dubai recently and her passport has this address.”

Actor Gautami is Kamal Haasan’s former partner. The two were in a relationship until 2018.

Recently, Kamal had offered Tamil Nadu health officials to use his party office as a quarantine centre.

The Chennai Corporation, like many other local bodies across the country has been sticking posters outside houses of those in quarantine. Additionally, all those who returned from abroad in the past few weeks have been stamped on their hands.